Autonomia differenziata, domani in piazza Prefettura sit in dei sindaci della provincia di Catanzaro 

21 Feb 2023 Attualità, catanzaro 35 Views

Domani, mercoledì 22 febbraio, alle ore 12.00, i sindaci della provincia di Catanzaro si ritroveranno in piazza Prefettura per consegnare simbolicamente al Prefetto il documento che gli stessi sindaci  nelle scorse settimane hanno sottoscritto per dire no all’autonomia differenziata.

