Ubaldo Comite è il nuovo Difensore civico della Regione

21 Feb 2023 Attualità 37 Views

REGGIO CALABRIA, 20 FEB – Ubaldo Comite, 51 anni, di Cosenza, docente universitario di Economia aziendale, è il nuovo Difensore civico della Regione.

Lo ha eletto, con 22 voti, il Consiglio regionale nel corso della seduta odierna.

Comite è stato scelto tra i candidati risultati idonei alla nomina. Un voto è andato a Graziella Algieri. Due sono state le schede bianche e tre le nulle. (ANSA).

Corriere di Lamezia Reg. n.6/2011 presso il Tribunale di Lamezia Terme (Cz)
Direttore Responsabile: Candida Maione
Hapù Editore p.iva 02934790797 - ROC n. 21494 del 15 settembre 2011
© Copyright 2007 - 2023, All Rights Reserved