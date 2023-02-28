Naufragio migranti, apertura camera ardente rinviata a domani

CROTONE – È stata è rinviata a domani mattina l’apertura della camera ardente nel Palamilone, il palazzetto dello sport di Crotone dove sono state collocate le bare delle vittime del naufragio di domenica mattina.

Il rinvio è stato deciso in quanto la polizia scientifica e medicina legale hanno chiesto ulteriore tempo per le verifiche sui cadaveri dei migranti recuperati nelle ultime ore e per ultimare le operazioni di identificazione.

La camera ardente sarà aperta quindi domattina alle 9. (ANSA).

