Giornata nazionale in memoria delle vittime del Covid, Occhiuto: “Ricordiamo vittime e lavoriamo per rendere più forte sanità pubblica”

18 Mar 2023 Attualità, in evidenza 57 Views

“Oggi si celebra la Giornata nazionale in memoria delle vittime del Covid.

Ricordiamo i tanti connazionali morti a causa del virus.
Il dovere della politica è quello di lavorare senza sosta per rendere più forte la nostra sanità pubblica, in Calabria e in tutto il Paese
#18marzo”.

Lo scrive su Twitter Roberto Occhiuto, presidente della Regione Calabria.

