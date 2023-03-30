Nel catanzarese vinti 500mila euro con il Gratta e Vinci ‘Il Miliardario Mega’

30 Mar 2023 Attualità, catanzaro 57 Views

A Pentone in provincia di Catanzaro – fa sapere Agimeg – con il Gratta e Vinci ‘Il Miliardario Mega’ è stato vinto il premio da 500.000 euro. Il premio massimo per questo tagliando è di 2 milioni di euro.

