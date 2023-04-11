Il primo club FC Lamezia Terme dona uova di Pasqua, sciarpe e braccialetti gialloblù ai ragazzi della Asd Lucky Friends

11 Apr 2023 Attualità 335 Views

In occasione delle festività pasquali il primo club FC Lamezia Terme, sito in via Cataldi, ha donato a tutti i ragazzi della Asd Lucky Friends le uova di Pasqua, le sciarpe e i braccialetti giallo blu.

Un momento di unione e solidarietà in cui i ragazzi della Lucky Friends si sono sentiti protagonisti. E questo grazie allo sport che avvicina sempre. Un plauso dunque ai componenti del club gialloblu che si sono dimostrati sensibili e presenti sul territorio.

