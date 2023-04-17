Regione: Occhiuto, Giunta vicina a Princi per scomparsa fratello

17 Apr 2023

“Tutta la Giunta della Regione Calabria si stringe attorno a Giusi Princi, per l’improvvisa scomparsa del fratello.

Sincero cordoglio alla nostra vice presidente e a tutta la sua famiglia, colpita da questo grave lutto”.

Lo scrive su Twitter Roberto Occhiuto, presidente della Regione Calabria.

