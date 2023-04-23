Lamezia, il 25 Aprile nessun servizio della raccolta differenziata

La Lamezia Multiservizi comunica alla cittadinanza che per la giornata di martedì 25 aprile il servizio di raccolta differenziata porta a porta dei rifiuti NON verrà effettuato. Il servizio riprenderà normalmente mercoledì 26 aprile.

