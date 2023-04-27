Sanità, Occhiuto, nasce azienda unica ‘Dulbecco’, svolta epocale per la Calabria

“Nasce ufficialmente l’Azienda unica ospedaliero universitaria ’Renato Dulbecco’ di Catanzaro, frutto della fusione tra ‘Pugliese-Ciaccio’ e ‘Mater Domini‘.
Per 20 anni tutti lo hanno promesso, noi in 18 mesi lo abbiamo fatto.
Una svolta epocale per la sanità della Calabria e del Sud”.

Lo scrive su Twitter Roberto Occhiuto, presidente della Regione Calabria.

