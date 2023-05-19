Berlusconi dimesso, Occhiuto: “Felici per suo ritorno a casa, un abbraccio da tutta la Calabria”

“La notizia del ritorno a casa del presidente Silvio Berlusconi ci rende estremamente felici.

Un grande e affettuoso abbraccio da tutta la Calabria”.

Lo scrive su Twitter Roberto Occhiuto, presidente della Regione Calabria.

