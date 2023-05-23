Falcone, Occhiuto: “lotta all’illegalità vada avanti senza tentennamenti”

“Nel trentunesimo anniversario della strage di Capaci, in cui persero la vita Giovanni Falcone, la moglie Francesca Morvillo e gli agenti della scorta Vito Schifani, Rocco Dicillo e Antonio Montinaro, teniamo alti gli ideali e i valori di quanti si sono sacrificati per la difesa della libertà dalle mafie.

La lotta al crimine e all’illegalità vada avanti, senza pause né tentennamenti”.

Così Roberto Occhiuto, presidente della Regione Calabria.

