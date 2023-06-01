Lamezia, il 2 giugno sospeso servizio di raccolta differenziata

01 Giu 2023 Attualità

Nella giornata di venerdì 2 giugno il servizio di raccolta differenziata porta a porta non verrà effettuato. Il servizio riprenderà sabato 3 giugno secondo calendario.

