Funerali Berlusconi, Occhiuto: “Giornata commovente, ciao Presidente”

14 Giu 2023 Attualità 48 Views

“L’abbraccio e l’affetto degli italiani, del Paese, della sua Milano, dei tantissimi che gli hanno voluto bene, a Silvio Berlusconi.

Una giornata commovente, incredibile nella sua unicità, a suggello di una storia straordinaria.
Ciao Presidente, e grazie, grazie di tutto”.

Lo scrive su Twitter Roberto Occhiuto, presidente della Regione Calabria, dopo aver partecipato ai funerali del leader di Forza Italia, Silvio Berlusconi, a Milano.

