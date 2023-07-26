Lamezia, possibili disagi al Trasporto Pubblico Locale per guasti ai mezzi

La Lamezia Multiservizi S.p.A comunica all’utenza che a causa del verificarsi di molteplici guasti ai mezzi del Trasporto Pubblico Locale alcune corse saranno soppresse. Il personale dedicato sta lavorando a ritmi serrati per consentire il ripristino delle problematiche nei tempi più brevi possibili

