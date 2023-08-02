Strage Bologna: Occhiuto, ferita ancora aperta, una preghiera per le vittime

“La strage del 2 agosto del 1980 alla stazione di Bologna è una ferita ancora aperta per tutto il nostro Paese. Un incubo che ci trasciniamo da 43 anni, e sul quale occorre ancora fare piena chiarezza. Oggi solo una preghiera per le vittime e la sincera vicinanza ai loro familiari”.

Lo scrive su Twitter Roberto Occhiuto, presidente della Regione Calabria.

