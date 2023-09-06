image0

Aeroporti: Occhiuto incontra Ryanair, presto novità per Reggio, Crotone e Lamezia

06 Set 2023 Attualità 37 Views

“A Bruxelles ho incontrato Jason McGuinness, CCO di Ryanair (con me nella foto) e Raymond Kelliher Director of Route development del vettore irlandese. La compagnia è estremamente interessata alla Calabria. Presto ci saranno novità per gli aeroporti di Reggio, Crotone e Lamezia”.

Lo scrive su Twitter Roberto Occhiuto, presidente della Regione Calabria.

