Nicola Gratteri è il nuovo Procuratore di Napoli

13 Set 2023 Attualità 8 Views

Nicola Gratteri, 65 anni, il nuovo procuratore di Napoli.

Il capo dei pm di Catanzaro è stato nominato dal Csm a maggioranza alla guida della procura più grande d’Italia.

Il posto di procuratore di Napoli era scoperto da quasi un anno e mezzo, da quando Giovanni Melillo lo aveva lasciato per assumere l’incarico di capo della Direzione nazionale antimafia e antiterrorismo. (ANSA)

