400 migranti soccorsi in mare, domani arrivano a Reggio Calabria

16 Set 2023 Attualità 3 Views

É previsto per domattina l’arrivo a Reggio Calabria, con la nave “Diciotti”, di circa 400 migranti.
Il gruppo di migranti, secondo quanto ha riferito la Prefettura di Reggio Calabria, è stato soccorso in mare nelle ultime ore dall’unità della Guardia costiera.
La stessa Prefettura sta predisponendo l’attività di assistenza ai migranti dopo lo sbarco.

Del gruppo, secondo quanto si é appreso, fanno parte molte donne e minori. (ANSA)

