Tragico incidente a Mestre, Occhiuto, cordoglio Calabria per vittime tragico incidente

04 Ott 2023 Attualità 17 Views

“La Giunta della Regione Calabria esprime le più sentite condoglianze alle famiglie e ai cari delle vittime coinvolte nel tragico incidente di Mestre.

Siamo vicini al sindaco di Venezia, Luigi Brugnaro, e al presidente della Regione Veneto, Luca Zaia, che in queste ore stanno vivendo, insieme alle loro comunità, un gravissimo lutto”.

Così Roberto Occhiuto, presidente della Regione Calabria.

