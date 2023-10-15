IMG_2678

Roberto Occhiuto ricorda Santelli a tre anni dalla morte, “ciao Jole”

“Tre anni senza Jole Santelli. La sua travolgente energia manca a tutta la Calabria. Ciao Jole”. Così il Governatore della Calabria, Roberto Occhiuto, commenta, con un post su Facebook, il terzo anniversario della morte di Jole Santelli, primo presidente donna della Regione Calabria, deceduta a 52 anni a Cosenza, sua città natale, a causa di un male incurabile.

Jole Santelli, di Forza Italia, già deputata e sottosegretaria, era stata eletta presidente della Regione il 15 febbraio del 2020. (ANSA)

