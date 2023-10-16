pioggia

Maltempo, in arrivo piogge al sud, domani allerta gialla in Calabria

16 Ott 2023 Attualità 59 Views

Dal tardo pomeriggio di oggi temporali in arrivo su Campania, Basilicata, Puglia e Calabria centro settentrionale. Lo prevede un’allerta meteo della Protezione civile. I fenomeni saranno accompagnati da rovesci di forte intensità, frequente attività elettrica e forti raffiche di vento. Valutata per domani allerta gialla su gran parte della Calabria e sull’intero territorio di Campania, Basilicata e Puglia. (Ansa)

Corriere di Lamezia Reg. n.6/2011 presso il Tribunale di Lamezia Terme (Cz)
Direttore Responsabile: Candida Maione
Hapù Editore p.iva 02934790797 - ROC n. 21494 del 15 settembre 2011
© Copyright 2007 - 2023, All Rights Reserved
redazione@corrieredilamezia.it