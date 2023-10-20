Img 2778

Nicola Gratteri da oggi è procuratore di Napoli

20 Ott 2023

Nicola Gratteri è da oggi immesso nelle funzioni di procuratore della Repubblica di Napoli.

La presidente del tribunale di Napoli, Elisabetta Garzo, ha aperto la pubblica udienza di insediamento in una sala gremita da magistrati, avvocati e operatori del mondo della giustizia.

In aula presente anche una delegazione di cittadini di Catanzaro dove fino a ieri Gratteri ha svolto la funzione di guida dell’ufficio inquirente. (ANSA)

