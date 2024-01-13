ANAS e polizia stradale salvano cane vagante sulla statale 682

Le squadre Anas, in collaborazione con la Polizia stradale di Siderno, hanno portato a termine un’operazione di salvataggio di un cane vagante sulla strada statale 682 “Jonio-Tirreno”, in Calabria. L’animale sta bene e al momento si trova presso il Commissariato di Polistena, in attesa di trovare una nuova casa.

 

