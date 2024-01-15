Incidente Occhiuto, il presidente sta bene, parametri vitali buoni per segretaria dopo operazione

15 Gen 2024 Attualità 117 Views

Il presidente della Regione Calabria Roberto Occhiuto sta bene, dopo l’incidente stradale nel quale è rimasto coinvolto ieri.

Ha riposato durante la notte e viene confermata la diagnosi fatta dai medici nella serata di ieri: il governatore ha una lussazione alla spalla sinistra e qualche contusione.

La sua segretaria particolare, Veronica Rigoni, dopo l’operazione di ieri sera, ha passato una nottata tranquilla. I parametri vitali sono tutti nella norma e la prognosi resta riservata. (Ansa)

Corriere di Lamezia Reg. n.6/2011 presso il Tribunale di Lamezia Terme (Cz)
Direttore Responsabile: Candida Maione
Hapù Editore p.iva 02934790797 - ROC n. 21494 del 15 settembre 2011
© Copyright 2007 - 2024, All Rights Reserved
redazione@corrieredilamezia.it