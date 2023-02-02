Catanzaro, il 4 febbraio il ricordo di Giuseppe Malacaria, operaio socialista ucciso 52 anni fa durante manifestazione antifascista

Sabato 4 febbraio 2023 alle ore 11.30 l’Amministrazione comunale di Catanzaro ricorderà Giuseppe Malacaria, l’operaio socialista ucciso cinquantadue anni fa durante una manifestazione antifascista. L’appuntamento è a Piazzetta della Libertà, dove il sindaco Nicola Fiorita, il presidente del Consiglio Comunale Gianmichele Bosco e le associazioni della città omaggeranno la memoria della vittima davanti alla lapide apposta in suo ricordo.

