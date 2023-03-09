Lamezia, stasera accoglienza della Reliquia di Santa Rita nella parrocchia di Santa Maria Maggiore

Questa sera alle 19 nella parrocchia di Santa Maria Maggiore il vescovo mons. Serafino Parisi presiederà la S. Messa per l’accoglienza della Reliquia di Santa Rita.

La Reliquia della Santa potrà essere venerata in parrocchia dal 10 al 19 marzo 2023. Per eventuali pellegrinaggi di gruppi concordare preventivamente con il parroco don Leonardo Diaco.

 

