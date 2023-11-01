2 Novembre

Commemorazione dei defunti, le celebrazioni di mons. Parisi nei cimiteri cittadini

01 Nov 2023 Chiesa 1 Views

Le celebrazioni nei cimiteri cittadini di giorno 2 novembre, Commemorazione di tutti i fedeli defunti, presiedute dal vescovo Parisi.

Ore 9.00 Cimitero di Sambiase

Ore 11.00 Cimitero di Nicastro

Ore 15.30 Cimitero di S. Eufemia

