Incidente stradale nel cosentino, scontro su statale 106, cinque feriti

25 Feb 2023 cosenza, Cronaca, in evidenza 43 Views

VILLAPIANA – Cinque persone sono rimaste ferite in un incidente stradale accaduto stasera lungo la statale 106 Jonica, nel territorio del comune di Villapiana.

Nessuno dei feriti è grave.

Nell’incidente sono rimaste coinvolte due automobili che si sono scontrate per cause in corso d’accertamento.
Per i rilievi sono intervenuti i carabinieri del Nucleo territoriale di Corigliano Rossano, insieme al personale dell’Anas. (ANSA).

Corriere di Lamezia Reg. n.6/2011 presso il Tribunale di Lamezia Terme (Cz)
Direttore Responsabile: Candida Maione
Hapù Editore p.iva 02934790797 - ROC n. 21494 del 15 settembre 2011
© Copyright 2007 - 2023, All Rights Reserved