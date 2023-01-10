Maltempo, fulmine colpisce croce di una chiesa nel vibonese, caduta calcinacci

10 Gen 2023 Cronaca, in primo piano, vibo valentia 71 Views

Un fulmine ha colpito la Croce posta sulla sommità della facciata della chiesa sita in via Santissima Annunziata nel comune di Dasà.

Parte della struttura e calcinacci si sono riversati nel piazzale antistante danneggiando alcune vetture in sosta. Nessun danno a persone. Sul posto la squadra dei vigili del fuoco del comando di Vibo Valentia, distaccamento di Serra San Bruno.

Attualmente la zona è stata delimitata con transenne. Intervento dei vigili del fuoco per verifica e messa in sicurezza del sito.
Corriere di Lamezia Reg. n.6/2011 presso il Tribunale di Lamezia Terme (Cz)
Direttore Responsabile: Candida Maione
Hapù Editore p.iva 02934790797 - ROC n. 21494 del 15 settembre 2011
© Copyright 2007 - 2023, All Rights Reserved