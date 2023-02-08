‘Ndrangheta, Occhiuto: “Bene cattura Strangio, lo Stato c’è”

08 Feb 2023

“Bene la cattura a Bali del latitante di ‘ndrangheta Antonio Strangio, ricercato dal 2016.

Un altro pericoloso criminale assicurato alla giustizia: lo Stato c’è!
Congratulazioni alla Dda di Reggio Calabria e al Reparto investigativo del Comando provinciale dei Carabinieri di Reggio”.

Lo scrive su Twitter Roberto Occhiuto, presidente della Regione Calabria.

