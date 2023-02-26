Naufragio di migranti nel crotonese, 27 morti trovati in spiaggia

Ventisette migranti sono morti durante uno sbarco a Cutro, nel Crotonese.I cadaveri sono stati trovati stamattina sulla spiaggia in località “Steccato”.

Sul posto la polizia di Stato ed i carabinieri, insieme al personale del 118 e della Croce rossa.

