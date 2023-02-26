Strage migranti, fermato sospetto scafista

26 Feb 2023

È stata sottoposta a fermo dai carabinieri e dalla guardia di finanza la persona sulla quale erano in corso accertamenti perché sospettato di essere lo scafista del barcone naufragato a Cutro.

Si tratta di un cittadino turco la cui posizione è ora al vaglio della magistratura. Secondo quanto si è appreso, tra i relitti sarebbe stato trovato anche il documento di un altro soggetto che al momento non è stato rintracciato e che potrebbe essere fuggito o figurare tra i dispersi o le vittime.

