Strage migranti, trovato il corpo di una bambina, sale a 67 numero delle vittime

01 Mar 2023

CUTRO – Sale a 67 il numero delle vittime del naufragio del barcone carico di migranti nelle acque di Steccato di Cutro.

Il ritrovamento è avvenuto in mattinata.

L’ultimo corpo, in ordine di tempo, ad essere stato recuperato dai soccorritori che stanno operando nella zona della tragedia, è quello di una bambina. (ANSA).

