Trovato un altro cadavere, sale a 68 il numero delle vittime del naufragio

02 Mar 2023

CUTRO – E’ stato trovato nel pomeriggio il corpo di un’altra vittima del naufragio del barcone carico di migranti verificatosi all’alba di domenica scorsa a Steccato di Cutro, nel Crotonese.

Si tratta di un uomo di età compresa tra i 30 ed i 40 anni.

Sale così a 68 il bilancio dei morti accertati, mentre resta incerto il numero dei dispersi. (ANSA).

