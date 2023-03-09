‘Ndrangheta, operazione “Hybris”, 49 arresti

09 Mar 2023 Cronaca, in primo piano, reggio calabria 316 Views

È in corso un’operazione dei carabinieri del Gruppo territoriale di Gioia Tauro contro la ‘ndrangheta per l’esecuzione di 49 ordinanze di custodia cautelare.

L’operazione, denominata “Hybris”, coordinata dalla Dda di Reggio Calabria, riguarda le cosche Piromalli e Molè di Gioia Tauro, due dei gruppi storici della ‘ndrangheta.

Per 34 delle persone destinatarie dei provvedimenti restrittivi é stata disposta la custodia cautelare in carcere, mentre 15 sono finite ai domiciliari. (ANSA).

Corriere di Lamezia Reg. n.6/2011 presso il Tribunale di Lamezia Terme (Cz)
Direttore Responsabile: Candida Maione
Hapù Editore p.iva 02934790797 - ROC n. 21494 del 15 settembre 2011
© Copyright 2007 - 2023, All Rights Reserved