Naufragio, a Cutro il mare restituisce il corpo di un bambino

10 Mar 2023

È stato trovato il corpo di un altro minore vittima del naufragio del barcone carico di migranti avvenuto il 26 febbraio a Steccato di Cutro. Si tratta di un bambino di circa sei anni che giaceva sulla battigia, dove era stato portato dal mare. A trovare il corpo sono stati alcuni cittadini, che hanno avvertito la Guardia costiera. È la 73ma vittima accertata del naufragio, la 29ma minorenne e la ventesima nella fascia d’età compresa tra 0 e 12 anni. (ANSA)

