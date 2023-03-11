Recuperato il corpo della 74esima vittima del naufragio di Cutro, si tratta di una bambina

E’ di una bambina di 5 o 6 anni il corpo recuperato stamane a Steccato di Cutro.

Si tratta della 74ma vittima del naufragio del barcone carico di migranti schiantatosi contro una secca lo scorso 26 febbraio.

Il corpo della piccola che era stato avvistato tra le onde è stato recuperato dalla Guardia costiera. L’ultima giovanissima vittima accertata del naufragio è la 30ma minore e la ventunesima compresa nella fascia d’età tra 0 e 12 anni. (ANSA)

