Il mare restituisce altri due corpi del naufragio di Cutro: sale a 78 numero ufficiale vittime

12 Mar 2023 Cronaca, crotone, in evidenza 31 Views

Altri due corpi di vittime del naufragio del barcone sono stati recuperati dai soccorritori.

Si tratta di un bambino piccolo di un’età non individuata e di un uomo.

I corpi sono stati trovati nella zona di Praialonga, un paio di chilometri a nord del luogo del naufragio a Steccato di Cutro. Il bambino è stato trovato in mare, l’uomo sulla spiaggia.
Con i corpi recuperati oggi sale a 78 il numero delle vittime, 32 delle quali minori e tra loro 23 compresi nella fascia d’età tra 0 e 12 anni. (Ansa)

