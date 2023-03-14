Naufragio migranti, recuperato un altro corpo, è 8esima vittima

14 Mar 2023

CUTRO – Appartiene ad un uomo dell’età apparente di circa trent’anni il corpo dell’81ma vittima del naufragio di migranti recuperata in mare in una zona tra Steccato di Cutro e Praialonga.

Il ritrovamento è avvenuto in mare in località Madama, un tratto di mare molto più a nord rispetto al luogo dove, in mattinata, era stata recuperata un’altra vittima, anche in quel caso un uomo adulto (ANSA).

