Il mare restituisce il corpo di una bambina, sono 86 le vittime accertate

15 Mar 2023

CUTRO – È di una bambina di circa tre anni il quinto corpo trovato oggi nelle acque di Steccato di Cutro, teatro il 26 febbraio del naufragio di un barcone proveniente dalla Turchia carico di migranti.

Si tratta dell’86ma vittima recuperata dai soccorritori che dal giorno della tragedia setacciano il tratto di mare e la spiaggia.

L’ultima giovanissima vittima accertata del naufragio è la 35ma minore e la 26ma compresa nella fascia d’età tra 0 e 12 anni. (ANSA).

