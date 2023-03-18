Trovata 87esima vittima del naufragio di Cutro, si tratta di un uomo di 40 anni

18 Mar 2023

CUTRO – Sale ad 87 il numero delle vittime del naufragio del caicco carico di migranti avvenuto domenica 26 febbraio a Steccato di Cutro.

A quasi tre settimane dalla tragedia, stamattina è stato recuperato il corpo di un uomo di circa 40 anni.

Il cadavere è stato avvistato da alcuni pescatori.
Il recupero è stato effettuato dai sommozzatori della Capitaneria di porto di Crotone. (ANSA).

