Rinvenuto cadavere di uomo di 30 anni, è l’88esima vittima del naufragio di Cutro

21 Mar 2023 Cronaca, crotone, in evidenza 55 Views

CUTRO – E’ di un un uomo di circa 30 anni l’88mo cadavere trovato stamane nelle acque a Steccato di Cutro, teatro il 26 febbraio del naufragio di un barcone proveniente dalla Turchia carico di migranti.

A oltre tre settimane dalla tragedia sale così a 88 il numero delle vittime.

Il corpo dell’uomo è stato avvistato in mare, a poche decine di metri dalla riva, da personale dei vigili del fuoco che stava operando nella zona ed è stato successivamente recuperato.
(ANSA).

