Migranti, ne arrivano 250 a Roccella, soccorsi dalla Guardia costiera

23 Mar 2023 Cronaca, in evidenza 85 Views

ROCCELLA JONICA – Circa 250 migranti sono in arrivo nel porto di Roccella Ionica, nella Locride, dove dovrebbero approdare nel pomeriggio.

Altri 80, facenti parte dello stesso gruppo, saranno condotti nel porto di Crotone.

I migranti, partiti nei giorni sorsi dalla Turchia e che sarebbero in gran parte pakistani, sono stati soccorsi da due motovedette della Guardia Costiera a circa cento miglia dalla costa mentre erano a bordo di un peschereccio con i motori in avaria. (ANSA).

