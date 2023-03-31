Rende, Marcello Manna può tornare a svolgere le funzioni di sindaco

31 Mar 2023 cosenza, Cronaca 53 Views

CATANZARO – Il Tribunale del riesame di Catanzaro ha revocato il divieto di dimora che era stato disposto nei confronti del sindaco di Rende, Marcello Manna, nell’ambito dell’inchiesta “Mala Arintha”, condotta dalla Procura della Repubblica di Cosenza.

La decisione é stata presa in accoglimento dell’istanza presentata dal difensore di Manna, l’avvocato Nicola Carratelli.

Grazie alla revoca del divieto di dimora Manna potrà tornare a svolgere le funzioni di sindaco. (ANSA).

