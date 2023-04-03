Maltempo, esonda torrente a Longobucco, disagi alla circolazione

03 Apr 2023 cosenza, Cronaca 66 Views

A causa del maltempo che sta interessando la Calabria nelle ultime ore, lungo la strada statale 177 Dir. ‘Di Longobucco’ al momento si transita a senso unico alternato a causa dell’esondazione del torrente ‘Bilotta’, nel territorio comunale di Longobucco, in provincia di Cosenza.

Il personale Anas e della ditta di manutenzione sono sul posto per le operazioni di pulizia del piano viabile da fango e detriti e per il ripristino della viabilità nel più breve tempo possibile.

