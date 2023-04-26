Lamezia, neonato in pericolo di vita trasportato a Roma con volo urgente dell’Aeronautica Militare

Un equipaggio del 31º Stormo, a bordo di un Falcon 900 dell’Aeronautica Militare, ha terminato il Trasporto Sanitario Urgente, da Lamezia Terme a Ciampino, di un neonato in imminente pericolo di vita che è stato poi affidato alle cure dei sanitari dell’ospedale Bambino Gesù di Roma.

