Scossa di terremoto di magnitudo 4.8 al largo della costa nord occidentale della Calabria

01 Mag 2023 Cronaca, in primo piano 79 Views

Una scossa di terremoto di magnitudo 4.8 è stata registrata alle 4:41 al largo della costa nordoccidentale della Calabria.

Secondo i dati dell’Istituto nazionale di geofisica e vulcanologia (Ingv), il sisma ha avuto ipocentro a 266 km di profondità ed epicentro in mare a 46 km a ovest di Cosenza.

Al momento non si hanno segnalazioni di danni a persone o cose. (ANSA).

