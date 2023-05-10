Operazione antimafia “Maestrale – Carthago”, i Carabinieri eseguono nel vibonese 61 fermi

10 Mag 2023

Dalle prime ore della mattina nella provincia di Vibo Valentia e territorio nazionale, il Comando Provinciale dei Carabinieri, con il coordinamento della Direzione Distrettuale Antimafia di Catanzaro, guidata dal Procuratore Nicola Gratteri, è impegnato in una vasta operazione antimafia contro la ‘ndrangheta, con l’impiego di oltre 500 militari che stanno eseguendo 61 fermi di indiziato di delitto.

