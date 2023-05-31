Ritrovato il corpo senza vita della ragazza dispersa nel fiume Lao

31 Mag 2023

Rinvenuto il corpo della ragazza dispersa nel fiume Lao. Dalla tarda mattinata di oggi era stata individuata la zona.
Confermato il ritrovamento, i vigili del fuoco si stanno adoperando a recuperare il corpo.

