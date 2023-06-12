E’ morto Silvio Berlusconi

12 Giu 2023 Cronaca, in primo piano 101 Views

Poco fa è morto al San Raffaele di Milano l’ex Presidente del Consiglio Silvio Berlusconi. L’ex premier era entrato nella struttura venerdì scorso per essere sottoposto ad “accertamenti programmati” legati alla leucemia mielomonocitica cronica di cui soffriva da tempo

